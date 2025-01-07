In a year-over-year comparison, France’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) has remained steady at 1.3% in December 2024, according to the latest data updated on January 7, 2025. This consistency marks no change from the previous month, November 2024, when the inflation rate was also recorded at 1.3%.

The CPI is a crucial economic indicator, reflecting the average change over time in the prices paid by urban consumers for a basket of goods and services, including essentials such as food, clothing, shelter, and transportation. The stability in inflation rate suggests that consumer prices have not fluctuated significantly over the past month, offering a period of calm amid a volatile global economic environment.

This data provides insight into the inflationary pressures faced by the French economy, indicating a stable price landscape for consumers and policymakers. As the world navigates through unpredictable economic shifts, France’s steady CPI is a key indicator for economists, businesses, and consumers planning for the forthcoming financial year.

