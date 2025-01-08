France’s current account deficit experienced a slight improvement in November 2024, as the latest financial data shows a reduction in the gap. Updated figures, released on January 8, 2025, indicate the current account deficit has narrowed to €1.70 billion, compared to the previous month’s deficit of €1.90 billion recorded in October 2024.

The improvement, although modest, marks a positive trend for the country’s external balance, hinting at potential stabilization after several months of broader economic pressures. Economists will be closely watching how this trend develops in the coming months, as France continues to navigate the complexities of both domestic and global economic dynamics.

This reduction in the current account deficit is a welcome sign for policymakers and investors alike, indicating more balanced trade and financial flows. However, ongoing global economic uncertainties and internal challenges still pose potential risks to sustaining longer-term improvements in France’s economic indicators.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com