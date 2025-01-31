In a surprising economic development, France’s Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) experienced a dip into negative territory for January 2025, marking a decrease of -0.2% according to the latest data updated on January 31, 2025. This follows a modest increase of 0.2% recorded in December 2024.

The shift from a positive to a negative HICP indicates a notable change in the country’s inflationary trend, which is calculated on a month-over-month basis. This decline into negative figures raises questions about underlying economic forces at play, such as issues in consumer demand, shifts in production costs, or adjustments within the broader European economic landscape that have impacted prices.

Such a deflationary trend can have far-reaching implications on the French economy, potentially influencing business investment decisions, consumer purchasing behavior, and monetary policy considerations by the European Central Bank. As these figures mark a significant move from December’s figures, economic analysts and policy-makers will be paying close attention to subsequent data releases and underlying factors driving this change in consumer prices.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com