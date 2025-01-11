WASHINGTON, Jan. 11, 2025 – Bestway Sandwiches Inc., a Valencia, Calif. establishment, is recalling approximately 24,870 pounds of frozen chicken and cheese taquito products that may be contaminated with foreign material, specifically metal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The frozen chicken and cheese taquito items were produced on July 3, 2024, and September 25, 2024. The following product is subject to recall [view label]: 20-oz. carton packages containing “CASA MAMITA CHICKEN & CHEESE TAQUITOS,” with Best By Dates 07/03/25 and 09/25/25 on the bottom panel. The product bears establishment number “EST. P-40327” on the carton package. These items were shipped to select ALDI grocery stores nationwide. The problem was discovered after the firm notified FSIS that it received a consumer complaint reporting that a piece of metal was found in the frozen chicken and cheese taquito product. Another consumer reported to FSIS to have a dental injury from the product. There have been no additional reports of injury or illness due to consumption of this product. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls. Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Bestway Foods Co. QA Department at (818) 361-1800 EXT.110. Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.