Oil futures end lower on Tuesday as investors continue to monitor the outlook for demand amid uncertainty over the global economic outlook.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Economic Report: Existing home sales fell for the 12th straight month in January, lowest since 2010 - February 21, 2023
- Futures Movers: Oil futures end lower as uncertainty blurs the demand outlook - February 21, 2023
- The Moneyist: ‘I don’t use cash’: I’m 70 and my home is paid off. I live off Social Security, and I use a credit card for all my spending. Is that risky? - February 21, 2023