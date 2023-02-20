NZD/USD was trading 0.04% higher on the day at 0.6242 at around 04:57 GMT. Previous Weeks High/ Low: 0.6256/ 0.6193 Previous Sessions High/ Low: …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: NZD/USD extends gains after ‘Hammer’ formation at 200-DMA support, Fed minutes eyed for further impetus - February 20, 2023
- NZD/USD forms a double-top ahead of RBNZ decision - February 20, 2023
- NZD/USD grinds near 0.6250 with eyes on RBNZ, Fed Minutes - February 20, 2023