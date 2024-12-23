Roseland, NJ, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gaxos.ai Inc. (“Gaxos” or the “Company”), a company developing artificial intelligence applications across various sectors, today announced that the Company successfully integrated Meshy 4 into their artificial intelligence solution for game developers and publishers, Gaxos Labs.

The Meshy 4 update and integration allows artists, designers, and developers to fine-tune mesh topology, limit polycounts, and produce higher-quality 3D models faster and in a more efficient workflow. By utilizing Meshy 4’s advanced generative geometry, users can seamlessly toggle between quad- or triangle-based meshes to suit the specific demands of their project. This freedom allows creators to tailor 3D assets to their exact needs—whether it’s smoother surfaces for characters and animations or intricate details for complex environments. The new polycount limitation feature keeps assets from becoming resource-intensive, ensuring smoother performance and simple integration with real-time engines.

Key enhancements include:

Dynamic Mesh Topology: Easily select quad- or triangle-based mesh structures to improve edge flow, enhance textures, and streamline shading and animation.

Easily select quad- or triangle-based mesh structures to improve edge flow, enhance textures, and streamline shading and animation. Polycount Limitation: Set and maintain optimal polygon counts to keep projects lean, efficient, and ready for real-time deployment.

Set and maintain optimal polygon counts to keep projects lean, efficient, and ready for real-time deployment. Improved Geometry Quality: Produce cleaner, more polished models that boost visual impact while minimizing the need for time-consuming revisions.

Produce cleaner, more polished models that boost visual impact while minimizing the need for time-consuming revisions. Accelerated Workflows: Move from concept to completion faster by refining models on the fly without compromising on detail or performance.

“We are pleased to offer another great integration for Gaxos Labs,” said Vadim Mats, CEO of Gaxos. “This update helps our community turn their ideas into more finished, professional-quality 3D assets in less time.”

For more information, visit Gaxos Labs where you’ll find more information on Gaxos Labs and all it offers game developers and players. You can also follow Gaxos Labs on X, Facebook, or Gaxos.ai on LinkedIn for the latest updates and news.

About Gaxos.ai Inc.

Gaxos.AI isn’t just developing applications; it’s redefining the human-AI relationship. Our offerings span health and wellness as well as gaming. We’re committed to addressing health, longevity, and entertainment, through AI solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

