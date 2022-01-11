$1.36 appears fragile on GBP/USD

Monday, hauling price to a session low of $1.3532 and whipsawing through trendline support, etched from the low $1.3173. $1.36, however, remains in a vulnerable position. Above, a Quasimodo …
