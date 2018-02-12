“The dip in UST yields in North America on Friday continued to weigh on the USD making it the worst performer in G10 FX in Asia. Most equity markets were stronger, which added weight to the USD vs risk-correlated currencies.” Credit Agricole. Despite the …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- 5-Day Pound To Dollar Forecast: Analysts Views / GBP/USD Exchange Rate Predictions For Week Ahead - February 12, 2018
- FxWirePro: Sell GBP/JPY on rallies - February 12, 2018
- GBP/USD continuing Friday’s late bounce on quiet markets, thin volume - February 12, 2018