A strong run of UK data sent the Pound Sterling to US Dollar exchange rate on a bullish advance on Friday. The GBP/USD pairing had climbed 0.5% to 1.3212 as the end of trading approached, thanks to an uptick in UK industrial and manufacturing production …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- 5-Day Pound To Dollar Forecast: Will BoE Policymakers Weaken GBP/USD Exchange Rate With Dovish Talk? - November 12, 2017
- GBP/USD analysis: checkmate for PM May? - November 12, 2017
- GBP/USD Weekly Analysis – Sunday, November 12 - November 12, 2017