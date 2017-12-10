Apple to acquire Shazam for GBP 300 million – report

Shazam investors are likely to be unhappy with the price as the company was valued at USD 1 billion (GBP 750 million) in 2015. Apple is expected to integrate Shazam’s technology with its music streaming service as it looks to compete with Spotify.
