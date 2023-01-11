GBP to USD Faces a Test at $1.2190 as Softer US Inflation Bets Rise39 minutes ago ADA Price Prediction: Bulls Eye a Return to $0.325 to Target $0.350about 3 hours ago SHIB Bulls Eye a Return to …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD slides below mid-1.2100s, downside seems cushioned amid subdued USD demand - January 11, 2023
- GBP/USD: A potential test of 1.2330 remains in store – UOB - January 11, 2023
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Aussie Retail Sales Surge in November, Inflation Resumes Rise - January 11, 2023