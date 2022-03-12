The Australian Dollar’s recovery rally stalled during the week to Friday but some recent buyers of the antipodean currency remain upbeat about the outlook and are still targeting a return to 0.75 for …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Australian Dollar Buyers Eyeing $0.75 as Risks Linger for GBP/AUD - March 11, 2022
- GBP/USD plunges and prints a new YTD low at 1.3027 - March 11, 2022
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD plunges and prints a new YTD low at 1.3027 - March 11, 2022