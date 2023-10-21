News Euro Price Update: Fed Speakers to Guide EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Rises 2023-10-19 11:42:40 Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Hindered by Resistance, EUR/AUD Still in Bullish Trend 2023-10-18 21:30:00 Oil – US …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Australian Dollar Drops On Mixed Jobs Data Ahead Of CPI. Where To For AUD/USD? - October 21, 2023
- GBP/USD – UK consumer activity cools in the run-up to the festive season - October 20, 2023
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD looking for a Friday recovery as market sentiment firms up - October 20, 2023