Barnier reportedly said there is no breakthrough on fisheries; GBP/USD slips below 1.3400

The not so optimistic Brexit-related headlines took its toll on the British pound and dragged the GBP/USD pair back below the 1.3400 round-figure mark. Information on these pages contains …
