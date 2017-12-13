BITCOIN has taken a slight slump hours after it set a new all-time high. The cryptocurrency was trading at £12,611.62 for a single unit at the time of writing – down from its new record of £13,1320 which was set on December 12. Against the dollar …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin price – today’s rate in USD and GBP for December 13 and latest news on the fast-rising cryptocurrency - December 13, 2017
- GBP/USD Forecast: corrective fall to accelerate below 1.33 mark, UK jobs & FOMC in focus - December 13, 2017
- GBP/USD Awaits Fed Decision, US CPI And UK Employment Change - December 13, 2017