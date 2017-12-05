Bitcoin price – today’s USD and GBP rate and latest news on the cryptocurrency

BITCOIN continued to rise in value this week as it reached ever-greater highs. The cryptocurrency was trading at £8,914.67 for a single unit at the time of writing. Against the dollar, a single bitcoin is now worth a massive $11,935.34, after reaching $ …
