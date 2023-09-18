UK markets have a fair bit to contend with this week – CPI on Wednesday and the BoE policy decision on Thursday. A ‘dovish hike’ a la ECB would pressure the GBP and, at the margin, add to price …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- BoE: A “dovish hike” a la ECB would pressure the GBP – Scotiabank - September 18, 2023
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD recovery attempts could remain short-lived - September 18, 2023
- GBP/USD: Bears Prevail Ahead of Fed, BoE Rate Decisions - September 18, 2023