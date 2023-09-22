Earlier, the Bank of England announced interest rates would be kept unchanged in a surprise move (not to us) and the pound took another plunge, dropping below 1.2250 in an initial reaction. The BoE’s …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- BoE And Fed Decision Out Of The Way – What’s Next For GBP And USD? - September 22, 2023
- Pound Australian Dollar Exchange Rate Forecast: GBP/AUD Sinks Following BoE Decision - September 22, 2023
- GBP/JPY advances to 181.80 following BoJ rate decision, UK data eyed - September 21, 2023