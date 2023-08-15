UK unemployment rises to levels last seen in late 2021. Average earnings touted as key by the BOE smashed estimates and is likely to add pressure on the Central Bank to keep its foot on the rate hike …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- BoE Faces Pressure Following Average Earnings Spike as Unemployment Rises, GBP/USD Bid - August 15, 2023
- GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Hovers around the 184.50 area ahead of UK employment data - August 15, 2023
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD stays defensive after bouncing off six-week low - August 15, 2023