GBP/USD has tumbled under 1.35, extending its rapid decline. The dollar is gaining ground across the board. — more to come Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Breaking: GBP.USD crashes under 1.35, surrendering to dollar strength - September 29, 2021
- GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Worst Performance in Months - September 29, 2021
- BUZZ-COMMENT-There’s value in GBP options, regardless of FX direction - September 29, 2021