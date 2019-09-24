Breaking: GBP/USD spikes to 1.2480 as UK Supreme Court states ruling is unanimous on judiciability

EUR/USD fails to benefit from upbeat German IFO Business Climate survey, as it keeps its range just below the 1.10 handle. The sentiment around the Euro remains undermined by German recession fears, …
