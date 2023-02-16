The UK unemployment rate remained unchanged for the 3 months to December 2022, in line with expectations. The number of people unemployed for up to six months increased, driven by people aged 16 to 24 …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Breaking News: GBP/USD Bounces as UK Unemployment Rate Holds Firm - February 16, 2023
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD grinds near intraday high - February 15, 2023
- GBP/USD licks UK inflation, Fed inflicted wounds around mid-1.2000s as US Dollar retreats - February 15, 2023