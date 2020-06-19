Breaking: UK Retail Sales beats estimates with +12% MoM in May, GBP/USD tests highs

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2450, recovering from the blow it received from the BOE on Thursday. Retail sales leaped by 12% in May, beating expectations. USD/JPY keeps range below 107.00, as the yen …
