LONDON, Nov 22 (KUNA) — The British government is allocating GBP 3 billion (USD 3.96 billion) over the next two years for Brexit preparations, Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond told parliament on Wednesday. Addressing parliament upon unveiling …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Britain sets aside GBP 3 bln as Brexit looms - November 22, 2017
- GBP/USD: challenging weekly highs on soft US data - November 22, 2017
- London Session Recap: CAD Boosted By Oil, GBP Weighed By Downgraded Growth Forecasts - November 22, 2017