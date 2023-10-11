(MENAFN- DailyFX) Ahead of US CPI: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/AUD Price Setups Skip to Conten News & Analysis at your fingertips. We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- British Pound Ahead Of US CPI: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/AUD Price Setups - October 11, 2023
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD needs to clear 1.2300 to keep buyers interested - October 11, 2023
- GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling needs to clear 1.2300 to keep buyers interested - October 11, 2023