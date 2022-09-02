The GBP did not enjoy its most productive week, losing ground against the Euro and US Dollar respectively. As August came to an end GBP posted its worst monthly loss since late 2016 and this continued …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Appreciation May Be Short-lived Ahead of UK GDP - September 2, 2022
- British Pound (GBP) Forecast: Sterling’s Slide May Continue as New Prime Minister Faces Immediate Tests - September 2, 2022
- GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Will oversold conditions rescue GBP bulls? - September 2, 2022