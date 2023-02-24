GBP/USD is near a vital converged floor of around 1.1840, including the early-January low, the 200-day moving average, and the lower edge of the Ichimoku cloud support. On the daily charts, the Plus …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- British Pound Price Setup: GBP/USD Looks Fragile Ahead of US PCE Data - February 23, 2023
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD struggles for clear directions after two-day downtrend - February 23, 2023
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Stays defensive above 1.2000 as bears fear bumpy road ahead - February 23, 2023