Sterling rose on Monday as the market cautiously welcomed the UK government’s decision to scrap a tax cut plan that would have weakened the country’s fiscal accounts.
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- British Pound Soars as Truss Cans Tax Cut Plan. Will GBP/USD Extend its Recovery? - October 4, 2022
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Defending 21 DMA is critical to unleashing additional recovery - October 3, 2022
- Quotations Of Ferrexpo Shares Fall After 1-Week Growth, Down 5.2% To GBP 1.216 Per Share September 26-30 - October 3, 2022