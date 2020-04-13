The GBP/USD pair advanced to its highest level in a month at 1.2537 during the early trading hours of the European session on Monday but struggled to preserve its momentum amid thin holiday trading …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- British Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD goes into consolidation following an early spike - April 13, 2020
- EUR/GBP Outlook: Fresh weakness breaks below 200DMA which held bears for more than one week - April 13, 2020
- GBP/USD Price Forecast – British Pound Runs Into Massive Resistance Barrier Again - April 13, 2020