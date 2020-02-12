EUR/USD pierced 2019 low by a few pips, reaching its lowest since May 2017. Fed Chief’s Powell mostly confident about a economic progress, EUR weakness notable in a risk-on environment. Japanese …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- British Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is bouncing from the 2020 lows - February 12, 2020
- Pound US Dollar exchange rate: GBP/USD flat as daily Covid-19 cases begins to slow - February 12, 2020
- USD/CAD – Canadian Dollar Scratches Higher - February 12, 2020