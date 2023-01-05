As the British Pound gained on Wednesday, retail traders responded by boosting GBP/USD and GBP/JPY short exposure. While this may be bullish, the technical picture does not match it.
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Upside looks favored amid inventory accumulation around 1.2050 - January 4, 2023
- British Pound Technical Outlook Diverges With GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Positioning Signals - January 4, 2023
- GBP/USD remains inside the woods around 1.2050 as investors await FOMC minutes - January 4, 2023