Last week saw GBP/AUD open the week at the level of 1.8063 … According to CIBC exchange rate forecasters, the US dollar is likely to weaken over the medium term as the currency remains overvalued, …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound To Canadian Dollar Week-Ahead Forecast: Will Brexit Progress End GBP/CAD Losses? - October 11, 2020
- British Pound To Australian Dollar (GBP/AUD) Exchange Rate 5-Day Forecast – Brexit And Australian Job Report In Focus - October 11, 2020
- GBP/USD forecasted to remain between 1.2790 and 1.300 – UOB - October 10, 2020