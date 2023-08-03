The BTC to GBP pair moved sideways after the latest Bank of England (BoE) interest rate decision. Bitcoin was trading at £23,000 on Thursday, where it has been in the past few days. This price is about 7.2% below the highest level this month. On the other hand, the GBP/USD pair slipped to a low of 1.2625, the lowest level since June 30th.
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- BTC/GBP and GBP/USD diverge after the BoE rate decision - August 3, 2023
- EUR/GBP: Relative rates seen as a positive from here – Danske Bank - August 3, 2023
- GBP/USD could drop to the 1.2580/1.2600 area – ING - August 3, 2023