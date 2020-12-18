All Refinitiv websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- BUZZ-GBP/USD-USD leads, as Brexit talks remain at loggerheads - December 17, 2020
- GBP/USD Forex Signal: Trading at Highest Levels in 2.5 Years - December 17, 2020
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD continues to rise on Brexit optimism - December 17, 2020