The Canadian Dollar rallied against most counterparts in the final session of the week after Statistics Canada reported another surge in employment that led the jobless rate back down near to the …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP to USD Forecast – British Pound Continues to Struggle With Upward Momentum - January 6, 2023
- Canadian Dollar Benefits as Employment Rally Weighs On GBP/CAD and USD/CAD - January 6, 2023
- Pound US Dollar Exchange Rate News: GBP/USD Plunged as UK House Prices Tumble for Fourth Straight Month - January 6, 2023