EUR/USD is trading below 1.1050, at the lowest since early December. ECB President Christine Lagarde refrained from acknowledging the recent economic improvement. Fears of the spread of the …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Crude Oil Price News and Forecast: Concerns over coronavirus becoming a global epidemic weigh on sentiment - January 23, 2020
- GBP/USD Price Forecast – British Pound Pulls Back Against The Greenback - January 23, 2020
- GBP/USD: an improvement in Cable really took off yesterday [Video] - January 23, 2020