Currencies: US Curve Flattening Caps USD Rebound

USD/JPY dropped temporary to the 112.20 area … that gradual policy tightening was likely needed to control inflation during the policy horizon. EUR/GBP basically held a sideways range in the mid 0.88 area. The pair closed the session at 0.8863.
