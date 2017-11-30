Daily Technical Outlook on Major – GBP/USD

GBP/USD – 1.3415.. The British pound traded with a firm bias after Tue’s rally on Brexit deal optimism n extended its recent winning streak to a 2-month peak at 1.3431 in Europe, then 1.3449 in NY b4 retreating on profit taking. Looking at the bigger …
