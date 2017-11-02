The GBP/USD is building a triangle above the broken resistance trend line (dotted red). Price was unable to break below the long-term support trend line (blue) and is now retesting the Fibonacci levels of wave 4 vs 3 (green). A break above the 61.8% Fib …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Daily Wave Analysis: GBP/USD Triangle Pattern Before Key Rate Decision By Bank Of England - November 2, 2017
- GBP/USD Triangle Pattern Before Key Rate Decision by Bank of England - November 2, 2017
- GBP/USD risk reversals shed bearish bias ahead of BOE - November 2, 2017