The dollar was down on Thursday morning in Asia, with the U.S. Federal Reserve tightening its monetary policy in a hawkish pivot. The U.S. Dollar Index that tracks the greenback against a basket of …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Dollar Down, Investors Continue to Digest Fed’s Policy Decision - December 28, 2021
- GBP/JPY stabilises above 154.00 after recent risk-on surge, eyes return to October’s 158.00 highs in 2022 - December 28, 2021
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls have the upper hand amid receding Omicron fears - December 28, 2021