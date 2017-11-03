Dollar Weaker Ahead Of U.S. Jobs Report

The GBP/USD lost 1.39 percent on Thursday. The pound is trading at 1.3059 after the Bank of England (BoE) raised rates by 25 basis points as anticipated. The rate hike marks the first time in 10 years that the central bank has lifted its benchmark rate.
