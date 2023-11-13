The EUR/GBP pair trades directionless near 0.8730 as investors await crucial UK/Eurozone data. The cross struggles for action ahead of the Eurozone preliminary Q3 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data, …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- EUR/GBP consolidates near 0.8730 ahead of UK Employment, Eurozone Q3 GDP data - November 13, 2023
- GBP to USD Forecast: BoE Governor Andrew Bailey in the Spotlight - November 12, 2023
- GBP/USD extends gains near 1.2230, focus on UK, US inflation data - November 12, 2023