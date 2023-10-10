The daily chart portrays the pair as neutral to downward biased, but EUR/GBP sellers remain unable to crack 0.8628. A breach of the latter, and the 50-day moving average (DMA) at 0.8605 would be up …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Descent stalls at crucial support at around 0.8620s - October 10, 2023
- GBP/JPY gains traction, bearish cross between the 100 and 20-day SMA looms - October 10, 2023
- GBP/USD Forex Signal: Sterling Is Extremely Bullish - October 10, 2023