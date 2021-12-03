EUR/GBP retreats towards intraday low surrounding 0.8493, up 0.03% around 0.8497 heading into Friday’s European session. The cross-currency pair dropped the most in two weeks after breaking a one-week …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- EUR/GBP Price Analysis: On the back foot below 0.8530 key resistance - December 3, 2021
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD holds onto the previous day’s rebound - December 2, 2021
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD trims three-consecutive days losses - December 2, 2021