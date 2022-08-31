EUR/GBP rallies toward fourth straight day, hits monthly highs near 0.8650

The EUR/GBP broke above 0.8605 and jumped to 0.8640, reaching the highest level since July 1. The cross remains near the top, with a strong bullish tone as EUR/USD breaks above 1.0050. The euro is …
