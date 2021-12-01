EUR/GBP has recovered off of earlier session lows in the 0.8500 area to trade flat on the day around 0.8520. Dip-buyers came in ahead of last Friday’s high and the 50DMA. The pair has carved out a …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- EUR/GBP recovers from earlier dip under 0.8500 as dip-buyers come in ahead of 50DMA - December 1, 2021
- GBP/USD bears pressing on 1.33 the figure, BoE and Fed in focus - December 1, 2021
- GBP/USD Price Forecast – British Pound Shows Signs of Stabilization - December 1, 2021