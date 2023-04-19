The EUR/GBP pair dropped momentarily below 0.8800 on Wednesday after higher-than-expected inflation data from the United Kingdom. Analysts at Danske Bank see the cross hovering around 0.8800 over the next months, limited by opposing forces.
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- EUR/GBP to remain range bound around 0.8800 – Danske - April 19, 2023
- Pound US Dollar (GBP/USD) Exchange Rate Narrows as Bearish Trade Counters Elevated UK CPI - April 19, 2023
- GBP/USD faces strong contention around 1.2275 – UOB - April 19, 2023