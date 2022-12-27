Economists at Danske Bank forecast EUR/GBP at 0.85 in 12 months as global growth slowdowns and relative appeal of UK assets to investors are a positive for the Pound relative to EUR. “In the very near …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- EUR/GBP to trade marginally lower in the coming months – Danske Bank - December 27, 2022
- GBP/USD Forecast: Risk mood to drive the pair’s action - December 27, 2022
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Attempts a breakout of Falling Channel above 1.2100 - December 27, 2022