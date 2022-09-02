EUR/USD Is Under Pressure As Traders Focus On The Energy Crisis In The EU

GBP/USD remains under significant pressure. The U.S. Dollar Index is trying to settle above the 107 level as demand for the safe-haven dollar increases. Today, traders are buying the U.S. dollar …
